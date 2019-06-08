Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MELANIA: The Cyberwoman  The First Sketch Show Inspired by the First Lady Comes to The Pit Striker in NY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican born actress Liz Thomas, is the first woman to write and star in a Sketch Show inspired by the First Lady Melania Trump. The Show is called "Melania: The Cyberwoman." Directed by Kim Parker. Other cast members are Seneca Lawrence and Zack Gafin.

Actress Liz Thomas

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jun 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican born actress Liz Thomas, is the first woman to write and star in a Sketch Show inspired by the First Lady Melania Trump. The Show is called "Melania: The Cyberwoman." The Show is directed by Kim Parker. Other cast members are Seneca Lawrence and Zack Gafin.

It tells the story of Melania Knauss, who after suffering a car accident at 15 years old, was taken by The Russian Government and given a new brain. Today she's suffering malfunctions that can jeopardize her mission. What could go wrong?

The performance will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. at The Pit Striker, located at 123 East 24th St. New York, NY 10010.

For more information you can follow the Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/melaniathecyberwoman/

For tickets, visit: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/melania-the-cyberwoman/

Learn more about Liz Thomas at:
Website: http://lizthomasactress.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lizthomasactress/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lizthomasc

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0607s2p-liz-thomas-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Actress Liz Thomas.

News Source: Actress Liz Thomas

Related link: http://lizthomasactress.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/melania-the-cyberwoman-the-first-sketch-show-inspired-by-the-first-lady-comes-to-the-pit-striker-in-ny/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pMELANIA : The Cyberwoman  The First Sketch Show Inspired by the First Lady Comes to The Pit Striker in NY
SE
11:29aU.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 6th Update
DJ
10:29aIRAN HAS NO PLANS TO LEAVE OPEC DESPITE TENSIONS : oil minister
RE
10:01aU.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 6th Update
DJ
09:57aU.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 5th Update
DJ
09:17aTAKE FIVE : Enter the dragon
RE
08:53aSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Council's Statement on U.S.-Mexico Agreement and Suspension of Tariffs
PU
08:22aCHINA TO CURB SOME TECHNOLOGY EXPORTS TO U.S. : Global Times editor
RE
08:08aU.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump-Xi meeting has parallels to Buenos Aires summit
RE
07:28aBig Mining Companies Disclose Questionable Stability of Dams -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Ibom Air makes maiden flight to Lagos
2VOLKSWAGEN : Auto Makers Raise Bets in China Despite Market Slowdown
3Big Mining Companies Disclose Questionable Stability of Dams -- Update
4ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Credit Rating Gets Downgrade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About