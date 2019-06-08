MELANIA: The Cyberwoman  The First Sketch Show Inspired by the First Lady Comes to The Pit Striker in NY

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jun 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican born actress Liz Thomas, is the first woman to write and star in a Sketch Show inspired by the First Lady Melania Trump. The Show is called "Melania: The Cyberwoman." The Show is directed by Kim Parker. Other cast members are Seneca Lawrence and Zack Gafin.



It tells the story of Melania Knauss, who after suffering a car accident at 15 years old, was taken by The Russian Government and given a new brain. Today she's suffering malfunctions that can jeopardize her mission. What could go wrong?



The performance will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. at The Pit Striker, located at 123 East 24th St. New York, NY 10010.



For more information you can follow the Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/melaniathecyberwoman/



For tickets, visit: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/melania-the-cyberwoman/



Learn more about Liz Thomas at:

Website: http://lizthomasactress.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lizthomasactress/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lizthomasc



*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0607s2p-liz-thomas-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Actress Liz Thomas.

Related link: http://lizthomasactress.com/

