MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Applauds the Suspension of New Tariffs on imports from Mexico

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association applauds President Trump's decision to not impose tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico into the United States. We are pleased that he heard the motor vehicle parts supplier industry, which represents the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., and that he agreed that tariffs would hurt American businesses and consumers. MEMA and its member companies urge Congress and the administration to redouble its efforts to address immigration and the crisis at our border with Mexico.

Our industry depends on a vibrant and health North American supply chain, and Mexico is a critical trading partner. In 2018, two-way trade with Mexico in auto parts totaled $93 billion -- or $255 million worth of goods a day. It is critical that confidence and stability in this supply chain remain in place. For that reason, MEMA strongly urges the Trump administration to put the threat of these and other tariffs aside and return to working with Congress to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).