MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Effective This Week, New Section 232 Steel and Aluminum Exclusions Portal

Starting June 14, 2019, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will no longer accept 232 exclusion requests on Regulations.gov. Commerce will be moving the process over to a new Section 232 Exclusion Portal to address some of the concerns that were raised with the existing portal.

There are several important factors to note for this transition. There will be a transition period during which both the reguatlions.gov portal and the new 232 Exclusions Portal will coexist. While the last day to submit an exclusion request with the old portal will be June 13, any objections, rebuttals, and surrebuttals must be summitted on the site where the requests resides.

The new site will require a submitter to create an account before submitting any request, objection, etc. This allows the inclusion of web-based forms in the portal to address quality control and fix some of the user errors requestors have been experiencing with the old excel based form. This will also allow to users to easily track their own requests and view all their objections, rebuttals in one area.

While there are several other areas where BIS has made improvements to the interface of the site, there are several aspects of the process that will remain the same including the review process, time frame for rebuttals/surrebuttals and submitting CBI via email. The new site will also streamline HTS validation by allowing CBP access to the portal to review requests.