MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Hosts New Webcast on Vehicle Data and the Right to Repair

MEMA will livestream a new webcast on Thursday Sept. 26 to raise awareness about vehicle data and how restrictions could limit consumer choice.

Many drivers across the nation are unaware that their vehicles are collecting data that they do not own. In addition, they generally aren't aware that the technology in their vehicle can be used to restrict how and where their vehicles are repaired. These restrictions could take away options and make it more expensive for drivers to repair their family vehicle.

The effects of vehicle data restrictions are already in motion. More than one third of the 272 million vehicles currently in operation on American roads have at least one repair restriction. Consumers and legislators alike need to know what to do to protect their right to repair.

This live webcast is a continuation of MEMA's Policy Breakfast series. The webcast will go live on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET from the broadcast center at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Speakers include Paul McCarthy, President and COO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association; Ann Wilson, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at MEMA; Bill Hanvey, President and CEO of Auto Care Association; and Christopher Blalock, Director of Product Development and Management at Dorman.

