MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Responds to Agreement Between Automakers and California on Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) applauds the agreement that four automakers have reached with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) that establishes a voluntary framework to meet vehicle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards nationwide.

MEMA, from the beginning of this discussion, has supported continuous year-over-year increases in Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards and light duty vehicle GHG emissions standards. This voluntary agreement with California and the four automakers commits the automakers to continuous aggressive GHG emissions improvements, which provides regulatory certainty for these OEMs and suppliers. This commitment helps preserve long-term supplier investments in the U.S. and manufacturing employment growth in the U.S. The agreement also helps provide clarity for suppliers to continue investing in these technologies in the U.S. and ensure that the U.S. remains a global mobility technological leader, ultimately benefiting our environment.

The motor vehicle industry -- including vehicle manufacturers and suppliers -- has been united in requesting that the Trump administration and California work towards a One National Program on the SAFE rulemaking to provide regulatory certainty and security for the industry.