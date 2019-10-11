Log in
MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Responds to Announcement of Progress in U.S.-China Trade Deal

10/11/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

MEMA is encouraged by the news that the administration has made progress on a 'Phase One' trade agreement with China, and we appreciate the hard work both parties have invested to reach this point. We will review the details of the agreement as soon as they are available. MEMA has called for an agreement between the U.S. and China that will allow U.S. companies to remain competitive in a global marketplace while protecting intellectual property (IP) rights. It is our hope that talks this week have begun to address this long-term problem.

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 22:15:07 UTC
