MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : Urges Continued Negotiations for Three-Party NAFTA Agreement

09/01/2018 | 03:07am CEST

MEMA has been a leading voice in Washington and around the country advocating for a positive renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). We believe that open and fair trade is essential to the success of motor vehicle parts suppliers, the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the United States. We are disappointed and concerned that all three parties - U.S., Canada and Mexico - have not able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. We encourage the Trump administration to return to the negotiating table with a renewed focus on a three-party agreement that includes Canada and to find a path to an agreement that works for all three countries, their businesses and their employees.

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 01:06:03 UTC
