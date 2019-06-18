Log in
MEMA Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association : to Testify before the USTR Friday on Tariffs to Chinese Imports

06/18/2019 | 09:34am EDT

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) will testify before the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on June 21 regarding the Trump Administration's proposal to implement Section 301 tariffs on China.

More than 300 companies and organizations will speak to the USTR, including representatives from Best Buy, New Balance, TCL and Roku, concerned over President Donald Trump's decision last month to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The president further ordered the USTR to get to work on raising tariffs up to 25 percent on the rest of China's imports, which are valued at around $300 billion, if trade talks continue to fail.

Hearings will begin June 17 at the International Trade Commission building in Washington D.C. and run until June 25.

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:33:05 UTC
