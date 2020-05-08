Log in
MEMA and OESA Applaud Orders Issued by Gov. Whitmer

05/08/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association and its division, the Original Equipment Suppliers Association, thanks Governor Gretchen Whitmer for taking steps that will allow automotive suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in the state of Michigan. We are grateful that the governor continues to make thoughtful and thorough decisions, based on input from medical experts as well as the automotive industry. Her leadership will set an example for a return to manufacturing in Michigan as well as the rest of the country. Many of OESA's 500-plus member companies have facilities in Michigan and are proud to be recognized as part of the Michigan manufacturing community.

As the leading industry association representing motor vehicle suppliers, we are in daily contact with our member companies. We understand that a return to manufacturing requires the establishment of careful steps and protocols that will keep employees safe. We feel confident that what Governor Whitmer has outlined will ensure the safety and well-being of workers while allowing manufacturing of vital vehicle parts to continue.

Bill Long, President and CEO, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association

Julie Fream, President and CEO, Original Equipment Suppliers Association

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 16:48:07 UTC
