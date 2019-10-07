MEMBERS OF CONGRESS UNITE TO SUPPORT THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA

Washington, DC, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) President & CEO, Harry L. Williams, announced today, the 2019 Honorary Congressional Host Committee for 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala, presented by Ally Financial Inc., Saturday, October 19, 2019, Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala always has strong bipartisan Congressional support for the black-tie event in terms of Members of Congress, including members of the Bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus who attend and participate on stage at the annual event. Each year, these passionate Members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle come together to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and TMCF’s drive to identify top HBCU talent to become the next generation of local, state, national and even global leaders.

2019 HONORARY CONGRESSIONAL HOST COMMITTEE:

U.S. Senators

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Doug Jones (D-AL)

Patty Murray (D-WA)

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

U.S. Representatives

Alma Adams (D-NC)

Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)

Anthony Brown (D-MD)

G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)

Bradley Byrne (R-AL)

Elijah Cummings (D-MD)

Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX)

Bobby Scott (D-VA)

Mark Walker (R-NC)

“The Thurgood Marshall College Fund plays a crucial role in supporting HBCUs and PBIs and I am proud to serve on the Honorary Congressional Host Committee,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). “I want to congratulate North Carolina’s own Harold Martin on receiving the Education Leadership Award. I have been fortunate to know Chancellor Martin for years, and his leadership at NC A&T is revered. I am proud of the work we have done to support North Carolina HBCU’s, and I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

This year, three-time Emmy nominee and TMCF National Ambassador Terrence J will serve as the host, with Jeffrey J. Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Ally Financial, Inc., receiving the CEO of the Year Award; Kay Coles James, President, The Heritage Foundation, and Founder, The Gloucester Institute, receiving the HBCU Alumni Leadership Award; and Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Chancellor, North Carolina A&T State University receiving the Educational Leadership Award.

“The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is an invaluable ally as we support our Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other predominantly black institutions, the students they serve and the leaders they create,” said U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD). ” Every year I’ve been in Congress, I have successfully worked with TMCF to increase investments from the Department of Defense to our HBCUs and use these additional funds to create new opportunities for research and internships, faculty development and institutional capacity-building. I congratulate TMCF on their 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala and look forward to our continued partnership to ensure every student can receive a high-quality college education and are prepared for top-tier employment opportunities.”

The TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes the who’s who of DC’s top federal and local government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders. This black-tie event has become one of the largest nonpolitical events in our nation's capital and all proceeds from the Gala support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

In 2018, BizBash, the premier resource for event and meeting professionals in North America, placed the TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala as #6 on their annual list of Top 100 Events in Washington, DC.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact tmcfpress@tmcf.org.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.



TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.





