WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Among the Saudi speakers, journalists, and writers who have recently been expressing open support for Israel, the voice of an intellectual ?Abd Al-Hamid Al-Hakim was especially prominent. The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has posted excerpts on their site from some of Al-Hakim's recent statements.

Al-Hakim, who was until recently the director of the Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies in Jeddah, visited Israel in July 2016 as part of a Saudi delegation headed by Major General Anwar Eshki.

Al-Hakim has expressed complete support for the state of Israel, its right to exist and its historical right to Jerusalem. On April 26, he responded to statements made by Dr. Mohammad Al-'Issa, secretary-general of the Saudi-based Muslim World League (MWL), in condemnation of the Holocaust. Al-Hakim tweeted: "Al-Issa's statement expressing sympathy for the Jewish victims of the Holocaust, and his condemnation of it as a heinous crime against humanity, are a good start for the campaign to uproot the culture of hatred for Jews. The second step should involve the curricula, so as to form societies that believe in the historical right of the Jews in the region and in the culture of peace."

"Stating that Israel is a buffer against the Iranian hostility in the region, he called to make peace with it, and also to eradicate the culture of hatred in the Arab world, including by amending school curricula," said MEMRI.

In another tweet that Al-Hakim posted on April 19, 2018, he even congratulated the people of Israel on their country's 70th independence day: "I congratulate the Israeli public on the occasion of Independence Day and take this opportunity to say to say to the Arab public: the Jews have a historical right to the state of Israel, as proven by the monotheistic scriptures and the history of the region. In 70 years Israel has become a First World country."

About The Antisemitism Documentation Project:

The Antisemitism Documentation Project documents antisemitic themes in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, and Turkish newspaper reports, editorials, and other media sources. This project maintains the largest archive in the world of translated material from the Middle East from the past decade. In 2009, MEMRI, in conjunction with The Lantos Foundation for Human Rights, dedicated the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives, which will be the repository of MEMRI's Antisemitism Documentation Project.

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

