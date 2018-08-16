Log in
MEMRI Posts Video of First Saudi Women Obtaining Driver's Licenses

08/16/2018 | 03:36am CEST

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / A video showing the first Saudi women to receive driver's licenses was posted on YouTube by the Saudi Center for Government Communication on June 5, a few weeks before the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia was due to be lifted. The Middle Eastern Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has released the video on its website and YouTube channel with translation into English and subtitles.

"The video shows several women driving and holding up their new licenses to the camera," the video stated, according to the MEMRI translation. "They call it the "ultimate happiness" and praise the Traffic Department for its attitude and efficiency." In response to media questions, the women made several impactful statements regarding their emotions and how a driver's license will change their lives.

"By Allah, I cannot describe how I feel," said one woman. "This is the ultimate happiness. Honestly, I cannot describe how I feel."

"Driving is one of the means that enable women to fulfill their personal needs," explained another. "The first thing I will do is drive my children to school, Allah willing."

According to the women, they were all treated graciously throughout, with no prejudices being held by the traffic department or their employees. "I am very happy with how the people of the Traffic Department welcome us, how they directed us, and the way the licenses were processed."

About The Reform Project:

This MEMRI project monitors advocates of reform in the Arab and Muslim world, and the obstacles that they face in advancing their cause. The goal of this project is to provide reformists with a platform from which they can reach out to their societies and to religious, political, and educational leaders while also providing Western policy makers with a solid basis for long-term strategic plans aimed at supporting this effort.

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: https://www.memri.org

MEMRI In The Media: https://memriinthemedia.org

MEMRI - The Middle East Media Research Institute on the App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/memri-the-middle-east-media-research-institute/id634459939?mt=8

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: MEMRI


