MEMSCAP: Appointment of a New Director

05/28/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Mrs Evelyne Galiatsatos joins the Board of Directors of MEMSCAP S.A. as a new independent member.

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announced the appointment of a new independent director.

The annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 24, 2019 approved the appointment of Mrs Evelyne Galiatsatos as director of the company MEMSCAP S.A.

Aged 54, Evelyne Galiatsatos is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of “Allegra Finance” which she co-founded in 2006, an advisory firm dedicated to SMEs and specialized in equity finance with a focus on IPOs. In charge of the technical aspects, Evelyne Galiatsatos managed more than 75 IPOs of SMEs in all sectors of business.

Prior to this position, Evelyne Galiatsatos spent 8 years at the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) within the “Premier Marché” sector, in charge of the investigation of financial transactions (capital increases, mergers, takeover bids, etc.). In January 1994, she joined the AMF’s “Service des Affaires Comptables” where she handled the accounting and financial analysis of stock market transactions related to listed companies on the French regulated markets. Beginning of 1996, she returned to the AMF’s “Direction des Emetteurs”, in charge of the admission of SMEs to the “Nouveau Marché” listing. After leaving the AMF in 1998 and spending 1 year in a financial communications agency, she joined “FF&T Equity” as Managing Partner (“FF&T” was a consulting company dedicated to IPOs of SMEs and a subsidiary of the company “France Finance et Technologie” which became “Avenir Finance Corporate” in July 2002).

Evelyne Galiatsatos is a graduate of ESAE (“Ecole Supérieure d’Administration des Entreprises”), of SFAF (“Société Française des Analystes Financiers”) and holds a DECS (“Diplôme d'Etudes Comptables Supérieures”).

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP’s products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com.

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris ™ - Segment C - ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS.


© Business Wire 2019
