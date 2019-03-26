MEMSCAP : Confirms Its Eligibility for French Pea-Pme Savings Plans

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS) (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, confirms its eligibility for the French small and mid-caps share savings plan (PEA-PME) whose implementing decree Nr. 2014-283 was published on March 4, 2014.

The MEMSCAP Group meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME: less than 5,000 employees plus annual revenue below EUR.1.5 billion or balance sheet assets of less than EUR.2 billion.

MEMSCAP shares may thus partake in PEA-PME savings plans dedicated for investments in SMEs and midcaps.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP’s products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com.

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris ™ - Segment C - ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS.

