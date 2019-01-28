MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider
of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems)
technology, announces today its financial calendar for FY 2018 and FY
2019.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
|
Event
|
|
Planned Date
|
Financial earnings for FY 2018
|
|
March 18, 2019
|
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter
2019
|
|
April 26, 2019
|
Annual general meeting of shareholders
|
|
May 2019
|
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter
2019
|
|
July 24, 2019
|
Financial earnings for HY 2019
|
|
August 30, 2019
|
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter
2019
|
|
October 25, 2019
|
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter
2019
|
|
January 23, 2020
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical
systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and
solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and
related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses,
major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are
traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN:
FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC
All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the
company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
