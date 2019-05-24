MEMSCAP: Minutes of the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019

Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based
on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces
that its annual ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was
held on May 24, 2019, at 04:00 PM in the Company headquarters located at
Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) - France.
At the shareholders’ meeting held on May 24, 2019, MEMSCAP’s
shareholders approved with a large majority all ordinary and
extraordinary meeting resolutions to the exception of the 16th
resolution (Delegation of competence for a reserved capital increase to
the benefit of the employees) which has been rejected according to the
recommendation of the company’s Board of Directors.
Shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post
represented 2 897 729 voting shares (38.87% of the total number of
voting shares) and 3 307 927 voting rights (41.69% of the total number
of voting rights).
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical
systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and
solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and
related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses,
major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are
traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN:
FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC
All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the
company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
