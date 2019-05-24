Log in
MEMSCAP: Minutes of the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019

05/24/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that its annual ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was held on May 24, 2019, at 04:00 PM in the Company headquarters located at Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) - France.

At the shareholders’ meeting held on May 24, 2019, MEMSCAP’s shareholders approved with a large majority all ordinary and extraordinary meeting resolutions to the exception of the 16th resolution (Delegation of competence for a reserved capital increase to the benefit of the employees) which has been rejected according to the recommendation of the company’s Board of Directors.

Shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post represented 2 897 729 voting shares (38.87% of the total number of voting shares) and 3 307 927 voting rights (41.69% of the total number of voting rights).

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.


