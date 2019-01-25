MEMSCAP – Q4 2018: Quarterly Sales at 3.1 Million Euros Leading to Annual Revenue of 13.0 Million Euros

Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of
innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems)
technology, today announced its earnings for the fourth quarter ending
December 31, 2018.
Analysis of the consolidated income statement
Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.1 million
euros (3.6 million US dollars) compared to 3.6 million euros (4.2
million US dollars) for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The (non-audited) revenue for the 2018 financial year amounted to 13.0
million euros (15.3 million US dollars) against 11.7 million euros (13.2
million US dollars) for the previous year. Consolidated sales growth
reached +11% in euro and +16% in US dollar over the 2018 financial year.
It is recalled that most of the Group's sales are made in US dollar.
Consolidated revenue distribution by market segment, over the fourth
quarter of 2018, is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market segments / Revenue (M€) – Non-audited
|
|
Q1+Q2+Q3 2018
|
|
Q4
2018
|
|
FY
2018
|
|
Q1+Q2+Q3 2017
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
FY
2017
|
|
Var. FY 2018
(M€)
|
|
vs FY 2017
(%)
|
Aerospace
|
|
4.8
|
|
1.4
|
|
6.2
|
|
4.4
|
|
1.8
|
|
6.2
|
|
--
|
|
+1%
|
Optical communications / Adaptive optics
|
|
3.1
|
|
1.0
|
|
4.1
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.6
|
|
+1.5
|
|
+58%
|
Medical / Biomedical
|
|
1.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.1
|
|
1.5
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.0
|
|
+0.1
|
|
+3%
|
Others
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-34%
|
Total
|
|
9.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
13.0
|
|
8.1
|
|
3.6
|
|
11.7
|
|
+1.3
|
|
+11%
(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)
In continuity with the previous quarters, the Group benefited from the
strong momentum of the optical communications sector, as well as from
the robustness of the avionics and medical / biomedical sectors, during
the last quarter of the 2018 financial year.
MEMSCAP’s consolidated earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 are given
within the following table:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In million euros – Non-audited
|
|
Q1+Q2+Q3 2018
|
|
Q4
2018
|
|
FY
2018
|
|
Q1+Q2+Q3 2017
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
FY
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
9.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
13.0
|
|
8.1
|
|
3.6
|
|
11.7
|
Standard products*
Custom products
|
|
6.3
3.6
|
|
2.0
1.1
|
|
8.3
4.7
|
|
5.6
2.5
|
|
2.4
1.2
|
|
8.0
3.7
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
(6.4)
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
(8.3)
|
Gross margin
|
|
3.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
4.4
|
|
2.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
3.4
|
% of revenue
|
|
35%
|
|
32%
|
|
34%
|
|
27%
|
|
33%
|
|
29%
|
Operating expenses**
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
(4.0)
|
Operating profit / (loss)
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.5
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.6)
|
Financial profit / (loss)
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.0)
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.2)
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.8)
(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)
* Including
the dermo-cosmetic segment.
** Net of research & development
grants.
* * *
In accordance with the sales volume for the quarter, the Group's gross
margin rate stood at 32% of the consolidated sales compared to 33% for
the fourth quarter of 2017.
The amount of operating expenses at 1.0 million euros remained in line
with the previous quarters. Consequently, the operating profit amounted
to 0.1 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to an
operating profit of 0.2 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The financial profit for the fourth quarter of 2018, at 0.1 million
euros, benefited from a positive currency effect over the period. The
income tax expense at 0.1 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2018
corresponded to the variation of the deferred income tax over the
period, with no impact on the Group's cash position.
The Group posted a consolidated net profit of 0.1 million euros for the
fourth quarter of 2018 versus a consolidated net profit of 0.2 million
euros for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net profit for the 2018
financial year amounted to 0.3 million euros compared to a net loss of
0.8 million euros for the 2017 financial year.
* * *
Analysis and perspectives
MEMSCAP confirms net and operating profits for the fourth quarter of
2018 and over the 2018 financial year. In line with this net and
operating profitability, the Group recorded a (non-audited) EBITDA at
0.3 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.5 million euros
for the 2018 financial year.
MEMSCAP pursues its strategy focused on avionics. medical and optical
communications segments as well as the development of an increased
flexibility of its production capacities.
* * *
FY 2018 financial statements: March 18, 2019.
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical
systems (MEMS)-based solutions.
MEMSCAP’s products and solutions include components, component designs
(IP), manufacturing and related services.
For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com.
MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris ™ - Segment C - ISIN: FR0010298620
- MEMS.
