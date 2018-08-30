Log in
MENA Power Investment Report 2018: Quantify the High Level of Investment in the Public and Private Electricity Sectors

08/30/2018

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Power Investment Report Ed1 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In GCC two decoupled markets for power equipment

  • Public Utility Sector, hostage to oil prices
  • Industry and Construction, driven by private investment

The purpose of this report is to illustrate and quantify the high level of investment in the public and private electricity sectors in the MENA countries.

The GCC countries have the most intense level of investment in electricity infrastructure, public and private of any group of countries in the world and other MENA countries follow not far behind. In the oil and non-oil sectors combined, investment is running at 2.5% of GDP, and 2.4% for the wider MENA. Only China approaches this at 1.9%, while the USA and EU lag far behind with 0.6% and 0.7%.

MENA holds half the world's oil reserves and 47% of the gas reserves but has only 5% of the world's population. As the economies of the region diversify, there has been massive expenditure in the private sector on industry and construction and the GCC economies have continued to progress with their own momentum, like microclimates.

Demand for power is growing fast in MENA. Electrical capacity is growing fast in the industrial and construction sectors, as well as the public utilities, financed by the private sector and often masked by official statistics.

Replacements in the utility transmission sector to modernise and upgrade the networks drive demand well above levels dictated by design life or condition-based assessment.

Report Scope

  • Power sector capex as % of GDP, comparisons for GCC, MENA, USA, EU, China, World.
  • GDP growth in the oil sector and non-oil sector in GCC countries
  • Capital expenditure, equipment cost and installed cost of all power investments in MENA, forecast 2017 to 2022.
  • MENA purchases of total power equipment at selling price by country, forecast 2017 to 2022.

Power and distribution equipment purchases by category of equipment in MENA, forecast 2017 to 2022.

  • Generation - mechanical generating equipment, solar, wind power
  • Generation, Transmission & Distribution - transformers, switchgear, insulators & bushings
  • Transmission & Distribution - cable, towers, poles, meters & smart grid,

Countries profiled

  • GCC - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE
  • Rest of Middle East - Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen
  • Turkey
  • North Africa - Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia.

Profiles of each country under these heading

  • Power infrastructure - generation, renewables, transmission, distribution & supply, voltage analysis of transmission and distribution, smart cities, wholesale markets, regulation, interconnections.

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW

2. POWER INVESTMENT IN MENA

  • Electricity investment in MENA compared with the world

3. MENA ENERGY TRENDS

4. MENA INTERCONNECTIONS

  • The Maghreb regional energy interconnection.
  • The Eight Countries [EIJLLPST] regional energy interconnection.
  • Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional energy interconnection.

5. MENA ELECTRICITY SECTOR STRUCTURES: BASIC FEATURES OF THE ELECTRICITY SECTOR

  • A tradition of monopolies.
  • Power sector reform.
  • Renewables activity.
  • Renewables auctions.
  • Tariff subsidies.
  • Revenue deficits.
  • Distortion of consumption.
  • State dominance of the power sector.

6. GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL, GCC

7. MIDDLE EAST, NON-GCC

8. TURKEY

9. NORTH AFRICA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6hmj3m/mena_power?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electricity

© GlobeNewswire 2018
