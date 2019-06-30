Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MENA fund managers continue to increase investments in Kuwait - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 08:39am EDT
Aerial view of the arch pylon on the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway which will lead to the Future Silk City, in Kuwait Bay

DUBAI (Reuters) - Middle Eastern funds plan to continue increasing their investments in Kuwait over the next three months, while largely keeping their exposure to other countries in the region at current levels, according to a Reuters poll.

A third of the managers who took part in the poll said they would increase investment in Egypt, and the same proportion said they would decrease investment in Qatar.

Six of the 11 fund managers polled said they would increase their investments in Kuwait, continuing a trend from previous months.

Kuwait's <.BKP> index is up 20.7 percent this year, making it the best performing market in the region.

Last week, index compiler MSCI said it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging markets index in 2020, a move that could trigger billions of dollars of inflows from passive funds.

That decision "further supports our constructive view on our existing holdings in Kuwait," said Mohamed El Jamal, head of public markets at Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital.

Kuwait's Capital Market Authority said on Tuesday that Kuwaiti stocks could attract inflows of around $5 billion.

Four of the 11 fund managers polled said they were increasing their investment in Egypt.

The Egyptian market is up 8.17 percent this year, outperforming other markets in the Middle East region, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

Economists polled by Reuters last month expected Egypt's economy to grow 5.5% in the current 2018/2019 fiscal year.

Egypt has "the best growth profile in MENA," said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital in Dubai.

"However, inflation and interest rates need to subside," he added.

The same number of managers said they were decreasing their allocations in Qatar, whose <.QSI> index has been one of the worst performers this year.

"Valuations [in Qatar] are now rich" after a compulsory stock split, leading investors to move money out of the market, said Vishal Gupta, portfolio manager at Rasmala Investment Bank.

A ten-to-one stock split for companies on the Qatari exchange started on June 9, with the aim to encourage small investors to invest to increase liquidity.

Most fund managers said they would keep their allocations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey the same.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Nafisa Eltahir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aIraqi oil minister expects six-nine months OPEC output deal extension
RE
09:02aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : supporting G20 policy priorities at Osaka Summit
PU
08:39aMENA fund managers continue to increase investments in Kuwait - Reuters poll
RE
08:25aIn race for No. 10, Johnson and Hunt vow to splash the cash
RE
07:18aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's nonferrous metal output grows 4%
PU
06:36aPreserve your ammunition, BIS urges top central banks
RE
06:18aMOTOGP : Viñales 0.3 clear of Dovizioso ahead of the race
PU
06:14aVietnam, EU sign landmark free trade deal
RE
06:13aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : JOINT PRESS STATEMENT by EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on the occasion of the signing of the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Viet Nam and the EU
PU
05:45aECB's Draghi Grows Bolder as His Tenure Nears End
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
2China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
3RUSSIA, SAUDI DEAL SHOWS COMMITMENT TO OIL MARKET STABILITY: Novak
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Vestas pioneers wind energy in El Salvador with 54 MW EPC solution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About