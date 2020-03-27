MERA, Mocana, and Osaka NDS Join Automotive Grade Linux

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, announces three new members: MERA, Mocana, and Osaka NDS.

"With the support of 11 major automakers, we are increasingly seeing more vehicles in production with AGL," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with all of our new members as we continue to expand the AGL platform and the global ecosystem of products and services that support it."

AGL is an open source project at the Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

New Member Quotes:

MERA

"MERA, as a software development company, has been using open source software for many years, bringing best in class solutions to its customers in various industries like ICT, Industrial IoT, Automotive, FinTech and others," said Dmitry Oshmarin, CTO of MERA . "As experts in embedded software development, especially in the Linux environments, we plan to contribute to Automotive Grade Linux. At the same time, we will leverage this new experience to help our customers to benefit from using AGL in their products."

Mocana

"Automotive manufacturers and suppliers are connecting a broadening range of systems and devices onboard vehicles to deliver mission-critical safety capabilities as well as significantly enhance the user experience. Many of these on-board systems also incorporate virtualized systems or containers to streamline and scale the delivery of key functionalities," said Dave Smith, President of Mocana . "This increase in connectivity provides additional insight into the performance and reliability of systems to improve system performance and safety, as well as minimize downtime and reduce maintenance costs. Unfortunately, it also introduces new cybersecurity risks and ways for hackers to attack these on-board systems to compromise their safety and uptime – and generate inaccurate alerts, messaging and data. We plan to design plug-n-play solutions that integrate with the AGL platform to enable scalable, end-to-end security, to protect any AGL-based systems on-board connected or autonomous vehicles."

Osaka NDS

"Osaka NDS CO.,Ltd is leader in developing, deploying and supporting commercial and industrial embedded Linux solutions and services, and we are excited about joining the AGL community," states Yutaka Toida, Osaka NDS's Director. "We look forward to working with other AGL members as we continue to expand the AGL platform to support new mobility solutions and connected car applications."

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

