Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MEREDITH CORPORATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation - MDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 10:50pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until November 5, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Meredith and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mdp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 5, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On September 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a disappointing forecast including adjusted EBITDA for full-year fiscal 2020 in the range of $640 million to $675 million, well below analysts’ expectations of $793 million, and profitability difficulties related to its $1.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc. On this news, the price of Meredith’s shares plummeted more than 23%.

The case is Wirthwein v. Meredith Corporation, 1:19-cv-08340.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:30pPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP receives Thailand Energy Awards 2019 in the category of energy conservation for transportation
PU
11:30pGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2019
PU
11:30pBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Higher order intake and sales – operating income and net income well above previous year's figures – guidance for the full year confirmed
PU
11:30pHAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES : Proposed issuance of bonds
PU
11:30pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against SemGroup Corporation
GL
11:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in listing timetable
PU
11:20pChina's GEM eyes nickel, cobalt output from Indonesia by August 2020
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group