MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of MINDBODY, Inc. – MB

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the proposed acquisition of MINDBODY, Inc. (Nasdaq: MB) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On December 24, 2018, MINDBODY announced that it would be acquired by Vista Equity Partners at a price of $36.50 per share in cash. Notably, MINDBODY’s shares traded above $40.00 as recently as October 2018, and several market analysts have established price targets for MINDBODY stock in excess of the proposed transaction price.

The investigation seeks to determine whether MINDBODY stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration in this proposed transaction and (ii) have received all material information necessary to cast an informed vote on the proposed transaction.

MINDBODY stockholders are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/mindbody-inc/ , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents stockholders in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

