Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of MINDBODY, Inc. – MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 01:41pm EST

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the proposed acquisition of MINDBODY, Inc. (Nasdaq: MB) on behalf of the company’s shareholders. 

On December 24, 2018, MINDBODY announced that it would be acquired by Vista Equity Partners at a price of $36.50 per share in cash.  Notably, MINDBODY’s shares traded above $40.00 as recently as October 2018, and several market analysts have established price targets for MINDBODY stock in excess of the proposed transaction price.

The investigation seeks to determine whether MINDBODY stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration in this proposed transaction and (ii) have received all material information necessary to cast an informed vote on the proposed transaction.

MINDBODY stockholders are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/mindbody-inc/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents stockholders in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 258 - 1585
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pKBRA Releases U.S. Title Insurance 2019 Outlook
BU
02:31pDenmark's DSV to keep hunting big targets after Panalpina - CEO
RE
02:31pTAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
GL
02:31pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Launches New Corporate, Investor Relations, and Standard Brand Websites
PR
02:31pHMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
02:29pRAPID7 : SOC, SIEM, or MDR? How to Choose the Right Options for Your Infosec Program
PU
02:29pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:29pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
02:29pRSM and DSI Agree to Cross-Border Insolvency Strategic Alliance
BU
02:29pEaston Announces Completion of Financial Statements With $200,000 in Sales in Quarter Ending Sept. 30th, 2018 and Revenue for Quarter Ending December 31, 2018
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.