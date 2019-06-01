Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is currently investigating:

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (“Zayo”) (NYSE: ZAYO), in connection with the Company’s announcement that it would be acquired by affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund.  According to the announcement, Zayo stockholders are expected to receive $35.00 per share in cash for their Zayo shares.  For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/zayo/.

Cray Inc. (“Cray”) (NASDAQ: CRAY), in connection with the Company’s announcement that it would be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE).  According to the announcement, Cray stockholders are expected to receive $35.00 per share in cash for their Cray shares.  For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/cray-inc/.

Stockholders who would like to receive additional information about these investigations, including their legal rights and options with respect to these matters, are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for a no obligation consultation.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents shareholders in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : MEI Pharma Says Clinical Results for ME-344 in Combination with Bevacizumab in Early HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Patients Showing Significant Biologic Activity at #ASCO2019
PU
12:57pFEDEX : Caught in U.S.-China Tensions--Update
DJ
12:41pMERGER ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigations
GL
12:32pEXXONMOBIL STAFF TO RETURN TO WORK IN IRAQ AFTER EVACUATION : Oil Ministry
AQ
12:29pALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources
RE
12:17pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : reports 22 per cent drop in May sales at 1,34,641 units
AQ
12:16pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : sales drop 3 per cent to 45,421 units in May
AQ
12:15pFEDEX : Caught in U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
11:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Moderna Announces Presentation of Encouraging Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of mRNA Personalized Cancer Vaccine at #ASCO19
PU
11:57aRED HAT : Lockheed Martin taps Red Hat for F-22 Raptor upgrades
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
3AIRBUS SE : India's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : Budget airlines the flavour of South Korean aviation market, Jeju travel booms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About