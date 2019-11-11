MERGER ALERT – AYR, AXE, and PE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Aircastle shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each common share of Aircastle (other than shares already owned by Marubeni and its affiliates).

To learn more about the AYR investigation and your rights, go to:

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE)

Merger Announcement: October 30, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, CD&R-managed funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anixter common stock for $81.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the AXE investigation and your rights, go to:

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE)

Merger Announcement: October 14, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Jagged Peak shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.447 shares of Parsley Class A common stock for each share of Jagged Peak common stock they own.

To learn more about the PE investigation and your rights, go to:

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

