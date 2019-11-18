MERGER ALERT – AYR, TECD, and TMHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Aircastle shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each common share of Aircastle (other than shares already owned by Marubeni and its affiliates).

To learn more about the AYR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/aircastle-limited

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD)

Merger Announcement: November 13, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, the affiliate of the Apollo Funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tech Data common stock for $130 per share.

To learn more about the TECD investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tech-data-corporation-2

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Taylor Morrison will acquire all of the outstanding shares of William Lyon Homes common stock for per share consideration of (1) $2.50 in cash and (2) 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison common stock.

To learn more about the TMHC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/taylor-morrison-home-corporation

