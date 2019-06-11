Log in
MERGER ALERT – BKS and DNBF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

06/11/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.


Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)
Merger Announcement: June 7, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Barnes & Noble stock that they hold.

To learn more about the BKS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/barnes-noble-inc 


DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQCM: DNBF)
Merger Announcement: June 5, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of DNB Financial will receive 1.22 shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. common stock for each share of DNB Financial stock that they hold.

To learn more about the DNBF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/dnb-financial-corporation 


Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
