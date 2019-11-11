Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – CISN, EMPK, and WMGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.


Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN)
Merger Announcement: October 22, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, an affiliate of Platinum Equity will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Cision Ltd. for $10.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the CISN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/cision-ltd


Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EMPK)
Merger Announcement: October 25, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal each share of Empire Bancorp common stock will be exchanged for either 0.6548 shares of Flushing common stock or $14.04 in cash, based upon the election of each Empire shareholder, subject to the election and proration procedures specified in the merger agreement.

To learn more about the EMPK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/empire-bancorp-inc


Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)
Merger Announcement: November 4, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Stryker will commence a tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright for $30.75 per share, in cash.

To learn more about the WMGI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/wright-medical-group-n-v


Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pPPG : Earns R&D 100 Recognition for PPG : POWERCRON® 160 Anionic Epoxy Electrocoat
BU
02:09pGoogle's Secret 'Project Nightingale' Gathers Personal Health Data on Millions of Americans--Update
DJ
02:04pAUTOMATED INSIGHTS : Launches Wordsmith Go to Generate Natural Language in Company Dashboards
BU
02:03pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Quad/Graphics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:01pGlobal Zinc Chemicals Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use in Semiconductor Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pTHE WORKFORCE INSTITUTE AT KRONOS INTRODUCES &LDQUO;BEING PRESENT : A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce”
BU
02:01pCalibre 50, Beto Cuevas, Farruko, Leonel García, Alicia Keys, Miguel, Ozuna, Fito Páez, Milly Quezada, Residente, Carlos Rivera, Prince Royce, and Tony Succar to Perform at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®
BU
02:01pMELMARK : President & CEO Among Top 100 Business Leaders
PR
02:01pMOBILEIRON : Independent Research Firm Names MobileIron a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management
BU
02:00pDelphix and SelectHealth Win Enterprise Case Study of the Year for Business Intelligence Group's 2019 Awards for Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group