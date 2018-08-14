MERGER ALERT – CVG, GNBC and GLF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
08/14/2018 | 11:11pm CEST
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG) Merger Announcement: June 28, 2018 Transaction Details: Convergys will be purchased by SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) for $13.25 in cash and 0.1193 shares of SYNNEX common stock for each Convergys share. This represents a value of approximately $26.50 per share.
Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GNBC) Merger Announcement: July 24, 2018 Transaction Details: Green Bancorp will be purchased by Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: VBTX) for 0.79 shares of Veritex per Green Bancorp share; based on the closing price of Veritex on July 23, 2018, this represents an approximate value of $32.77 per share.
GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: GLF) Merger Announcement: July 16, 2018 Transaction Details: GulfMark will be purchased by Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE: TDW) for 1.100 shares of Tidewater common per GulfMark share, representing approximately $33.68 per share.
