MERGER ALERT – CVG, GNBC and GLF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

08/14/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG)
Merger Announcement: June 28, 2018
Transaction Details: Convergys will be purchased by SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) for $13.25 in cash and 0.1193 shares of SYNNEX common stock for each Convergys share. This represents a value of approximately $26.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/convergys-corporation.

Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GNBC)
Merger Announcement: July 24, 2018
Transaction Details: Green Bancorp will be purchased by Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: VBTX) for 0.79 shares of Veritex per Green Bancorp share; based on the closing price of Veritex on July 23, 2018, this represents an approximate value of $32.77 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/green-bancorp-inc.

GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: GLF)
Merger Announcement: July 16, 2018
Transaction Details: GulfMark will be purchased by Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE: TDW) for 1.100 shares of Tidewater common per GulfMark share, representing approximately $33.68 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/gulfmark-offshore-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
