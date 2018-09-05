MERGER ALERT – EGN, NAVG and RLJE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)

Merger Announcement: August 14, 2018

Transaction Details: Energen will be purchased by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG). Under the terms of the transaction, Energen shareholders will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of Energen common stock they own. This represents a value of approximately $84.95 per share.

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NAVG)

Merger Announcement: August 2, 2018

Transaction Details: The Navigators Group, Inc. will be purchased by The Hartford for $70 per share.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE)

Merger Announcement: July 30, 2018

Transaction Details: RLJ Entertainment, Inc. will be purchased by AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQGS: AMCX) for $6.25 per outstanding common share. Holders of the Company’s outstanding preferred stock may elect to receive $7.8125 or a share of preferred stock in the post-merger entity for each share of preferred common stock they own.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

