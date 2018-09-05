Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – EGN, NAVG and RLJE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)
Merger Announcement: August 14, 2018
Transaction Details: Energen will be purchased by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG). Under the terms of the transaction, Energen shareholders will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of Energen common stock they own. This represents a value of approximately $84.95 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/energen-corporation.

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NAVG)
Merger Announcement: August 2, 2018
Transaction Details: The Navigators Group, Inc. will be purchased by The Hartford for $70 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/the-navigators-group-inc.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE)
Merger Announcement: July 30, 2018
Transaction Details: RLJ Entertainment, Inc. will be purchased by AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQGS: AMCX) for $6.25 per outstanding common share. Holders of the Company’s outstanding preferred stock may elect to receive $7.8125 or a share of preferred stock in the post-merger entity for each share of preferred common stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/rlj-entertainment-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/05ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ACAD
AC
09/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 1 injured in Dennis crash
AQ
09/05BLACK HILLS : to Deliver Tax Reform Benefits to South Dakota Utility Customers
PU
09/05Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
09/05IGM FINANCIAL INC. : Announces August 2018 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management
AQ
09/05Argentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
09/05SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Foundation announces new Trustees, Chair
PU
09/05VUZIX CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Vuzix Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VUZI
AC
09/05GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs
RE
09/05NUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield
2FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September
3Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and M..
4CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : The CDC warns consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks after Salmonella outbreak, months a..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.