MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQGM: ENFC)

Merger Announcement: January 15, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Entegra shareholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. stock for each share of Entegra stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $22.36 per share.

To learn more about the ENFC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/entegra-financial-corp .

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS: NUBK)

Merger Announcement: January 22, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Kinderhook shareholders will receive $62 per share in a merger with Community Bank System, Inc.

To learn more about the NUBK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/kinderhook-bank-corp .

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQGS: LION)

Merger Announcement: December 17, 2018

Transaction Details: Fidelity will be purchased by Ameris Bancorp. Under the terms of the transaction, Fidelity shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of Ameris common stock for each share of Fidelity they own; based on Ameris’ closing price on December 14, 2018, this represents a value of $27.22 per share.

To learn more about the LION investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/lion-merger .

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.