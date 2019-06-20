Log in
MERGER ALERT – GDI, BID, and LTXB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

06/20/2019 | 10:11am EDT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI)
Merger Announcement: April 30, 2019
Transaction Details: The proposed transaction will be effected through a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction, allowing Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial segment ("Ingersoll-Rand Industrial") to be spun-off to Ingersoll-Rand's shareholders and simultaneously merged with and surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gardner Denver. Upon completion of the combination, existing Ingersoll-Rand shareholders will own 50.1% of the combined company and existing stockholders of Gardner Denver will own 49.9% of the combined company.

To learn more about the GDI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/gardner-denver-holdings-inc

Sotheby's (NYSE: BID)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders, including employee shareholders, will receive $57.00 in cash per share of Sotheby's common stock.

To learn more about the BID investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/sothebys

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LTXB)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 cash for each LegacyTexas share, subject to certain conditions.

To learn more about the LTXB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/legacytexas-financial-group-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
