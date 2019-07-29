Log in
MERGER ALERT –HPJ, TRK, and TOWR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

07/29/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) 
Merger Announcement: June 28, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Highpower shareholders will receive $4.80 cash for every share of Highpower common stock owned.

To learn more about the HPJ investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/highpower-international-inc

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) 
Merger Announcement: July 24, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, a subsidiary of Sonic Financial will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for cash consideration of $19.75 per share.

To learn more about the TRK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/speedway-motorsports-inc

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR)
Merger Announcement: July 12, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Tower shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each share of Tower they own.

To learn more about the TOWR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tower-international-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
