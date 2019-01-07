Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – IMPV and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:08am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ATHN)
Merger Announcement: November 12, 2018
Transaction Details: athenahealth will be purchased by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, athenahealth shareholders will receive $135 per share; the transaction has a total approximate value of $5.7 billion in cash. 

To learn more about the ATHN investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/athenahealth-inc.

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQGS: IMPV)
Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018
Transaction Details: Imperva, Inc. will be purchased by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Imperva shareholders will receive $55.75 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/imperva-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aALDAR PROPERTIES : launches Dh2b project with focus on mid-market segment
AQ
11:23aLeading Cyber, Data and Privacy Partner Joins Cooley
BU
11:23aMERGER ALERT &NDASH; FPBF AND LION : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
11:22aAGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. : Announces Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2021
AQ
11:21aMERGER ALERT &NDASH; TRCO AND ADPI : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
11:20aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:20aMERGER ALERT &NDASH; BLMT AND SPA : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
11:19aABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST : Invest Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aSHIRES INCOME : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GALAPAGOS : GALAPAGOS : starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.