MERGER ALERT – IMPV and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ATHN)

Merger Announcement: November 12, 2018

Transaction Details: athenahealth will be purchased by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, athenahealth shareholders will receive $135 per share; the transaction has a total approximate value of $5.7 billion in cash.

To learn more about the ATHN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/athenahealth-inc .

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQGS: IMPV)

Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018

Transaction Details: Imperva, Inc. will be purchased by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Imperva shareholders will receive $55.75 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/imperva-inc .

