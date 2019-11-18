Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – KEM, GRSH, and WMGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:11pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM)
Merger Announcement: November 11, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for $27.20 per share.

To learn more about the KEM investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/kemet-corporation

Gores Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSH)
Merger Announcement: November 1, 2019
Transaction Details: Upon closing of the merger, this transaction will introduce PAE as a publicly listed company, and the consideration payable to the stockholders of PAE will consist of a combination of cash and shares of Gores Holdings III common stock.

To learn more about the GRSH investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/gores-holdings-iii-inc

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)
Merger Announcement: November 4, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Stryker will commence a tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright for $30.75 per share, in cash.

To learn more about the WMGI investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/wright-medical-group-n-v

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pMATTEL, INC. : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes Due 2027
BU
04:28pIHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Announces Pricing of Offering of 4.75% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028
BU
04:28pCITIZEN : Unveils Disney Princess Diamond Timepiece Collection
BU
04:28pPERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP COMPANY : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock on a Forward Basis
BU
04:27pGLATFELTER P H CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pRENEWABLE ENERGY & POWER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
04:26pHILLTOP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:26pMDU RESOURCES : Announces Five-Year Capital Investment Plan
PR
04:26pEnergy Down On China Deal Doubts -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group