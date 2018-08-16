MERGER ALERT – KMG and EGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG)

Merger Announcement: August 15, 2018

Transaction Details: KMG will be purchased by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQGS: CCMP). Under the terms of the transaction, KMG shareholders will receive $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 of a share of Cabot Microelectronics common stock for each KMG share they own. This represents a value of approximately $79.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/kmg-chemicals-inc .

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)

Merger Announcement: August 14, 2018

Transaction Details: Energen will be purchased by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG). Under the terms of the transaction, Energen shareholders will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of Energen common stock they own. This represents a value of approximately $84.95 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlk.com/mna/energen-corporation .

