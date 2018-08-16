Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – KMG and EGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG)
Merger Announcement: August 15, 2018
Transaction Details: KMG will be purchased by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQGS: CCMP). Under the terms of the transaction, KMG shareholders will receive $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 of a share of Cabot Microelectronics common stock for each KMG share they own. This represents a value of approximately $79.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/kmg-chemicals-inc.

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)
Merger Announcement: August 14, 2018
Transaction Details: Energen will be purchased by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG). Under the terms of the transaction, Energen shareholders will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of Energen common stock they own. This represents a value of approximately $84.95 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/energen-corporation.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pAMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50pMERCURY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:49pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Method And Apparatus For Measuring Magnetic Field (USPTO 10,042,021)
AQ
09:49pSAMSUNG SDI : Patent Issued for Rechargeable Battery (USPTO 10,044,008)
AQ
09:49pPatent Issued for Receptacle Treatment Machine Comprising A Shielding System (USPTO 10,040,677)
AQ
09:49pAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
09:48pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Patent Issued for Displaying Virtual Target Window On Mobile Device Based On Directional Gesture (USPTO 10,042,550)
AQ
09:48pPatent Application Titled "Pressure-Sensing Guide Wire With Sliding Pressure Sensor" Published Online (USPTO 20180214081)
AQ
09:48pHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Method For Stirring A Mixed Liquid In An Automatic Analyzer Including First And Second Stirring Mechanisms (USPTO 10,041,964)
AQ
09:47pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : GPEL launches Strongest tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy Note 9 – includes special Privacy version
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.