MERGER ALERT – LABL and WP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQGS: LABL)

Merger Announcement: February 25, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Multi-Color will be purchased by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC for $50 per share.

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP)

Merger Announcement: March 18, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, FIS (NYSEArca: FIS) will purchase Worldpay for 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash per share.

