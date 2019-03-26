MERGER ALERT – LABL and WP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
03/26/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQGS: LABL) Merger Announcement: February 25, 2019 Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Multi-Color will be purchased by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC for $50 per share.
Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) Merger Announcement: March 18, 2019 Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, FIS (NYSEArca: FIS) will purchase Worldpay for 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash per share.
