MERGER ALERT – LABL and WP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

03/26/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQGS: LABL)
Merger Announcement: February 25, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Multi-Color will be purchased by an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC for $50 per share.

To learn more about the LABL investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/multi-color-corporation.

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP)
Merger Announcement: March 18, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, FIS (NYSEArca: FIS) will purchase Worldpay for 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about the WP investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/worldpay-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
