MERGER ALERT – LTS, EMPK, and WMGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

11/14/2019 | 11:54am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS)
Merger Announcement: November 11, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding share of Ladenburg's common stock will be converted into a cash payment of $3.50 per share.

To learn more about the LTS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc

Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EMPK)
Merger Announcement: October 25, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal each share of Empire Bancorp common stock will be exchanged for either 0.6548 shares of Flushing common stock or $14.04 in cash, based upon the election of each Empire shareholder, subject to the election and proration procedures specified in the merger agreement.

To learn more about the EMPK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/empire-bancorp-inc

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)
Merger Announcement: November 4, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Stryker will commence a tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright for $30.75 per share, in cash.

To learn more about the WMGI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/wright-medical-group-n-v

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

