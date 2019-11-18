MERGER ALERT – LTS and CBPX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS)

Merger Announcement: November 11, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding share of Ladenburg's common stock will be converted into a cash payment of $3.50 per share.

To learn more about the LTS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX)

Merger Announcement: November 12, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Continental Building shareholders will receive $37.00 per share of Continental Building that they own.

To learn more about the CBPX investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/continental-building-products-inc

