MERGER ALERT –MCRN, ACIA and FCBI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

07/16/2019 | 11:36am EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) 
Merger Announcement: July 12, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Milacron stockholders will receive $11.80 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock they own.

To learn more about the MCRN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/milacron-holdings-corp

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACIA) 
Merger Announcement: July 9, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Acacia stockholders will receive $70.00 per share.

To learn more about the ACIA investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/acacia-communications-inc-2

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FCBI) 
Merger Announcement: July 2, 2019
Transaction Details: FCBI will be merged with and into an ACNB acquisition subsidiary. Under the terms of the deal, FCBI shareholders will receive 0.9900 share of ACNB common stock for each share of FCBI common stock that they own as of the closing date.

To learn more about the FCBI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/frederick-county-bancorp-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

