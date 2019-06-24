Log in
MERGER ALERT – MDSO, LTXB, and BID: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

06/24/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MDSO) 
Merger Announcement: June 12, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Medidata will receive $ 92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata they hold.

To learn more about the MDSO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/medidata-solutions-inc

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LTXB)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 cash for each LegacyTexas share, subject to certain conditions.

To learn more about the LTXB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/legacytexas-financial-group-inc

Sotheby's (NYSE: BID)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders, including employee shareholders, will receive $57.00 in cash per share of Sotheby's common stock.

To learn more about the BID investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/sothebys

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
