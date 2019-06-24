MERGER ALERT – MDSO, LTXB, and BID: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MDSO)

Merger Announcement: June 12, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Medidata will receive $ 92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata they hold.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LTXB)

Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 cash for each LegacyTexas share, subject to certain conditions.

Sotheby's (NYSE: BID)

Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders, including employee shareholders, will receive $57.00 in cash per share of Sotheby's common stock.

