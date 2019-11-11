MERGER ALERT – MFSF, DLR, and IPHS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF)

Merger Announcement: October 29, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of MutualFirst will be entitled to receive 2.4 shares of Northwest common stock for each common share of MutualFirst they own.

To learn more about the MFSF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/mutualfirst-financial-inc

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR)

Merger Announcement: October 29, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Interxion shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7067 Digital Realty shares per Interxion share.

To learn more about the DLR investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/digital-realty-trust-inc

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)

Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, One Rock will acquire all of Innophos’ outstanding shares for $32.00 per share in cash.

To learn more about the IPHS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/innophos-holdings-inc

