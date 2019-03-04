MERGER ALERT –MRT, NUBK, and ELLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)

Merger Announcement: January 2, 2019

Transaction Details: MedEquities will be purchased by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). Under the terms of the transaction, MedEquities shareholders will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each common share of MedEquities stock they own. Based on the closing price of Omega stock on December 31, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $10.26 per share.

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS: NUBK)

Merger Announcement: January 22, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Kinderhook shareholders will receive $62 per share in a merger with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU).

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI)

Merger Announcement: February 12, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Thoma Bravo, LLC will purchase Ellie Mae for $99 per share.

