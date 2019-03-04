MERGER ALERT –MRT, NUBK, and ELLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
0
03/04/2019 | 12:39pm EST
NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) Merger Announcement: January 2, 2019 Transaction Details: MedEquities will be purchased by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). Under the terms of the transaction, MedEquities shareholders will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each common share of MedEquities stock they own. Based on the closing price of Omega stock on December 31, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $10.26 per share.
Kinderhook Bank Corp.(OTCMKTS: NUBK) Merger Announcement: January 22, 2019 Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Kinderhook shareholders will receive $62 per share in a merger with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU).
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 Tel: (212) 363-7500 Toll Free: (877) 363-5972 Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com