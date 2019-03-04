Log in
MERGER ALERT –MRT, NUBK, and ELLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

03/04/2019 | 12:39pm EST

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)
Merger Announcement: January 2, 2019
Transaction Details: MedEquities will be purchased by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). Under the terms of the transaction, MedEquities shareholders will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each common share of MedEquities stock they own. Based on the closing price of Omega stock on December 31, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $10.26 per share.

To learn more about the MRT investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/medequities-realty-trust-inc.

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS: NUBK)
Merger Announcement: January 22, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Kinderhook shareholders will receive $62 per share in a merger with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU).

To learn more about the NUBK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/kinderhook-bank-corp.

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI)
Merger Announcement: February 12, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Thoma Bravo, LLC will purchase Ellie Mae for $99 per share.

To learn more about the ELLI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/ellie-mae-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
