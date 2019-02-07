Log in
MERGER ALERT – MXWL and ULTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

02/07/2019 | 11:25am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MXWL)
Merger Announcement: February 4, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Maxwell is valued at $4.75, with each share exchanged for “a fraction of a share of Tesla’s common stock, equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $4.75 by a volume weighted average price of one share of Tesla’s common stock as reported on the NASDAQ Global Select Market for the five consecutive trading days preceding the expiration of the Offer…” Certain insiders owning an approximate 7.56% of Maxwell’s outstanding common shares have already agreed to tender their shares.

To learn more about the MXWL investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/maxwell-technologies-inc.

Ultimate Software (NASDAQGS: ULTI)
Merger Announcement: February 4, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Hellman & Friedman will purchase Ultimate for $331.50 per share.

To learn more about the ULTI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/ultimate-software.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
