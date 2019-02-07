MERGER ALERT – MXWL and ULTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MXWL)

Merger Announcement: February 4, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Maxwell is valued at $4.75, with each share exchanged for “a fraction of a share of Tesla’s common stock, equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $4.75 by a volume weighted average price of one share of Tesla’s common stock as reported on the NASDAQ Global Select Market for the five consecutive trading days preceding the expiration of the Offer…” Certain insiders owning an approximate 7.56% of Maxwell’s outstanding common shares have already agreed to tender their shares.

To learn more about the MXWL investigation and your rights, go to:

Ultimate Software (NASDAQGS: ULTI)

Merger Announcement: February 4, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Hellman & Friedman will purchase Ultimate for $331.50 per share.

To learn more about the ULTI investigation and your rights, go to:

