MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

10/14/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NAVG)
Merger Announcement: August 2, 2018
Transaction Details: The Navigators Group, Inc. will be purchased by The Hartford for $70 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttp://www.zlk.com/mna/the-navigators-group-inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL)
Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018
Transaction Details: Esterline Technologies Corporation will be purchased by TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) for $122.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/esterline-technologies-corporation.

Access National Corporation (NASDAQGM: ANCX)
Merger Announcement: October 5, 2018
Transaction Details: Access National will be purchased by Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQGS: UBSH). Under the terms of the transaction, Access National shareholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union common stock per share; based on Union’s closing price on October 4, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $29.19 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/access-national-corporation.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

