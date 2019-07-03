Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT –NRCG, CJ, and ASV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: NRCG)
Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019
Transaction Details: When NRC Group and US Ecology merge, US Ecology stockholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, NRCG common stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock they own upon closing of the transaction, representing a price of $12.00 per share of NRCG stock.

To learn more about the NRCG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/nrc-group-holdings-corp

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ)
Merger Announcement: June 17, 2019
Transaction Details: When C&J and Keane Group merge, Keane and C&J shareholders will, in the aggregate, each own 50% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, C&J shareholders will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each share of C&J common stock owned.

To learn more about the CJ investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/cj-energy-services-inc

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ASV) 
Merger Announcement: June 27, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, ASV stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each outstanding share of ASV common stock.

To learn more about the ASV investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/asv-holdings-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pBAKER HUGHES : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week
DJ
01:35pDEUTSCHE BOERSE : EEX to launch clearing for Japanese power futures next year
RE
01:35pEATON VANCE NEXTSHARES TRUST II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pBOEING : Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
01:34pAsda boss sees possible stock market listing in 2-3 years
RE
01:34pWATERS CORPORATION : Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
BU
01:33pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Highlights from the inaugural PatientX Summit
PU
01:33pSAP : Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation
PU
01:33pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Profit taking sends local stocks lower
AQ
01:33pMETROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST : Metrobank raises P11.25 B from bond sale
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About