MERGER ALERT – ORIT and NANO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

07/03/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: ORIT) 
Merger Announcement: June 26, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, common shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for each Oritani share they own.

To learn more about the ORIT investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/oritani-financial-corp

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQGS: NANO)
Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019
Transaction Details: When Nanometrics and Rudolph merge, current Nanometrics stockholders will own approximately 50% and current Rudolph stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share.

To learn more about the NANO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/nanometrics-incorporated

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

