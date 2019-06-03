Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – PDOB, TSS, and ISRL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Presidio Bank (OTC: PDOB)
Merger Announcement: May 16, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, shareholders of Presidio will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock in exchange for each share of Presidio common stock they own.

To learn more about the PDOB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/presidio-bank

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS)
Merger Announcement: May 28, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Total System shareholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total System common stock they own.

To learn more about the TSS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/total-system-services-inc

Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRL)
Merger Announcement: May 20, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, the holders of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock will receive US $121.40 per share in cash, other than (i) the shares owned by NHL or IOC, (ii) the shares held by Isramco as treasury stock and (iii) the shares in respect of which appraisal rights have been properly and validly exercised under Delaware law.

To learn more about the ISRL investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/isramco-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. – XENT
GL
03:21pTwo Schools Break Ground in Santa Rita Ranch
BU
03:20pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nabriva Therapeutics plc – NBRV
GL
03:19pLEIF JOHANSSON : AstraZeneca searches for successor to Chairman Johansson - Sky News
RE
03:19pEMAAR DEVELOPMENT : to develop tourism complex at new Beijing airport
AQ
03:19pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Genocea Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
PU
03:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Bullard Says China Should Show It's Really Committed To Free Trade; Repeats China Should Give US What It Wants On Trade
PU
03:18pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Mexico draws asylum red line ahead of talks about Trump's tariffs
RE
03:18pFrance Pushes Fiat Chrysler for Concessions to Support Renault Deal--Update
DJ
03:18pAward-Winning Actor Jeff Daniels Discusses His Role of a Lifetime in the June/July Issue of AARP The Magazine
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About