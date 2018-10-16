MERGER ALERT –RDC, CORI and ESL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC)

Merger Announcement: October 8, 2018

Transaction Details: Rowan Companies plc will be purchased by Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV). Under the terms of the transaction, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share they own; based on the closing price of Ensco stock on October 5, 2018, this represents an approximate value of $18.78 per share.

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CORI)

Merger Announcement: October 11, 2018

Transaction Details: Corium International, Inc. will be purchased by Gurnet Point Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, Corium shareholders will receive $12.50 per share. The agreement also provides for a Contingent Value Right of $0.50 per share payable upon certain conditions.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL)

Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018

Transaction Details: Esterline Technologies Corporation will be purchased by TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG). Under the terms of the transaction, Esterline shareholders will receive $122.50 per share.

