MERGER ALERT –RDC, CORI and ESL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

10/16/2018 | 11:30pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC)
Merger Announcement: October 8, 2018
Transaction Details: Rowan Companies plc will be purchased by Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV). Under the terms of the transaction, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share they own; based on the closing price of Ensco stock on October 5, 2018, this represents an approximate value of $18.78 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/rowan-companies-plc.

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CORI)
Merger Announcement: October 11, 2018
Transaction Details: Corium International, Inc. will be purchased by Gurnet Point Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, Corium shareholders will receive $12.50 per share. The agreement also provides for a Contingent Value Right of $0.50 per share payable upon certain conditions.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/corium-international-inc

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL)
Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018
Transaction Details: Esterline Technologies Corporation will be purchased by TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG). Under the terms of the transaction, Esterline shareholders will receive $122.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/esterline-technologies-corporation.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
