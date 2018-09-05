Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MERGER ALERT – REIS and KTWO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of These Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Reis, Inc. (NASDAQGS: REIS)
Merger Announcement: August 30, 2018
Transaction Details: Reis will be purchased by Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Under the terms of the transaction, Reis shareholders will receive $23.00 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/reis-inc.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: KTWO)
Merger Announcement: August 30, 2018
Transaction Details: K2M will be purchased by Stryker (NYSE: SYK) for $27.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/k2m-group-holdings-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aBLACK HILLS : to Deliver Tax Reform Benefits to South Dakota Utility Customers
PU
12:16aPortola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
12:15aIGM FINANCIAL INC. : Announces August 2018 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management
AQ
12:14aArgentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
12:12aSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Foundation announces new Trustees, Chair
PU
12:11aVUZIX CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Vuzix Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VUZI
AC
12:09aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs
RE
12:09aNUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
PR
12:09aNUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
AQ
12:07aSEPTEMBER 5, 2018 : GALORE ANNOUNCES A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT (pdf)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield
2FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September
3Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and M..
4CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : The CDC warns consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks after Salmonella outbreak, months a..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.