MERGER ALERT – REN and XOXO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN)

Merger Announcement: November 19, 2018

Transaction Details: Resolute will be purchased by Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) ). Under the terms of the transaction, Resolute shareholders may elect to receive either $35 in cash per share or a combination of $14 and 0.2366 shares of Cimarex common stock for each share of Resolute stock they own.

To learn more about the REN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/resolute-energy-corporation .

XO Group, Inc. (NYSE: XOXO)

Merger Announcement: September 25, 2018

Transaction Details: XO Group will be purchased by WeddingWire, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, XO Group shareholders will receive $35 per share.

To learn more about the XOXO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/xo-group-inc .

