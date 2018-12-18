Log in
MERGER ALERT – REN and XOXO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

12/18/2018 | 09:27pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN)
Merger Announcement: November 19, 2018
Transaction Details: Resolute will be purchased by Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) ). Under the terms of the transaction, Resolute shareholders may elect to receive either $35 in cash per share or a combination of $14 and 0.2366 shares of Cimarex common stock for each share of Resolute stock they own.

To learn more about the REN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/resolute-energy-corporation.

XO Group, Inc. (NYSE: XOXO)
Merger Announcement: September 25, 2018
Transaction Details: XO Group will be purchased by WeddingWire, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, XO Group shareholders will receive $35 per share.

To learn more about the XOXO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/xo-group-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
